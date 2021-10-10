SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 583.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE opened at $405.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.98 and a 200 day moving average of $372.71. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.