Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

