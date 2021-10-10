Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $653,000 Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after acquiring an additional 891,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

