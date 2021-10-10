Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 929.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

