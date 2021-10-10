Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $747,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,497 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $118,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

