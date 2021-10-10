Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

