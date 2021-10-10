Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report sales of $799.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.70 million and the highest is $825.30 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after buying an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after buying an additional 262,854 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. 474,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

