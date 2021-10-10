Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.95

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.95 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 66.99 ($0.88). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 66.99 ($0.88), with a volume of 17,297 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.