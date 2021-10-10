SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLQT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

