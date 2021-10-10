Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.90 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €66.90 ($78.71) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.04 ($85.93).

G24 stock opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Friday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €58.56 ($68.89) and a 1-year high of €77.25 ($90.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.23.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

