Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE STNG opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

