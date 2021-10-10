SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Cap of $130,941.70

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $130,941.70 and $242.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041781 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,580,612 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

