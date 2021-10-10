Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.97

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 12301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

