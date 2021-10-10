Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

RUTH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. 352,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.