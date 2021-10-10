Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 102641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

