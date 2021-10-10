Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $45.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 12.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Roche by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,057. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

