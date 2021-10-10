RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of RLI worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $82.38 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. RLI’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

