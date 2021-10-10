Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE:RAD opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.