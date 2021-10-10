Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Raised to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCH. TD Securities raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

