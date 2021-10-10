RGM Capital LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

RGM Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Medallia comprises approximately 0.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Medallia worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Medallia by 259.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medallia by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 798,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,828 shares of company stock worth $18,128,940 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

