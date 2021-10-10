Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $435,737.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

