Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Shares Down 0.2%

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 13,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 24,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,797,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,200,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,688,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

