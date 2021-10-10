Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,562 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,082,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

