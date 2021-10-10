Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RNLSY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

