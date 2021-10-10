Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Up to $36.92

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.92, but opened at $38.14. Renasant shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 179 shares trading hands.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 22.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

