Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 8.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

