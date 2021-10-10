Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.77

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1399777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.