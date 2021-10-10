REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.73. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in REGENXBIO by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in REGENXBIO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

