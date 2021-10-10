Raymond James Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Strong-Buy”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 178.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of CCXI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. ChemoCentryx’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

