Randall D. Keys Buys 10,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.