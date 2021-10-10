Randall D. Keys Buys 10,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
