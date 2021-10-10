RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
RADA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 336,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $530.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
