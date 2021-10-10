RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 336,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $530.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.