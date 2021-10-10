Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $138.04 on Thursday. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Quidel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.