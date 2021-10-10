Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.14

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.14 and traded as low as C$30.87. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.87, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.72.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

