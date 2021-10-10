Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,527 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 43,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

