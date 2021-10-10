Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $8.02 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 99,698 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 43.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 174,039 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $4,529,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 33.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

