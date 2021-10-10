Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,401 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

YUM opened at $123.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.