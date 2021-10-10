Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Landstar System worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 359,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

