Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VOX opened at $142.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

