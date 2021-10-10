Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 93,684 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

