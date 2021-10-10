QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 4.8% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 40,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,364,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,599,507 shares of company stock worth $35,795,132 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,690,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,655,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

