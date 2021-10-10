Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $42,384.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,049,464 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

