Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of Qorvo worth $51,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 87.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $165.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

