Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CASH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

