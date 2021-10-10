Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $3.30 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

