Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,500 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

BBU opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

