Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 30,120 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $16,267,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,018 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

