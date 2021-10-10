Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 21,403 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

