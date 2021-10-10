Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 324,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.37% of Enerplus worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $82,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

