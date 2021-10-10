Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,403 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 81.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 436,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 177,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after buying an additional 103,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

