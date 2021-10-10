Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 31,310 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,565,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

